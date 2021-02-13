Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $152.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.18 million and the lowest is $150.70 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $156.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $478.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $482.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $536.86 million, with estimates ranging from $492.70 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 95,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $299.72 million, a PE ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 22,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $208,401.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,995,352.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,736 shares of company stock worth $9,431,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Vera Bradley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.