Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 61.6% in January

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the January 14th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VWDRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.