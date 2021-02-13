Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

FLIR opened at $54.69 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

