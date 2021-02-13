Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $319.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $322.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

