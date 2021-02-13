Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $5,475,174. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

NYSE HCA opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

