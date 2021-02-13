Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,668,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 950.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $138.55 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

