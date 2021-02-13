Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,850.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,675.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

