Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. Vicor posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vicor.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.96. 91,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at $240,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

