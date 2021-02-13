Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 99,644 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $22,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

WU opened at $23.99 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

