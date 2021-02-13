Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,010 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

NYSE:LEN opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

