Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.28 Million Stock Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Talend worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLND. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,907 shares of company stock worth $748,450. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $63.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

