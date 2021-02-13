Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 563,151 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 174.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

