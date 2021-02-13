Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,767 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,767 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lumentum worth $22,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,407,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 304,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,525 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 267,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 130,969 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,448 shares of company stock worth $3,549,102 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

