Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,054 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First Command Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 120.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

