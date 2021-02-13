Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $21,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

