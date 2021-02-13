VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CDL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,478. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

