VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.05. 9,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 15,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

