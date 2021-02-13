Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 10.8%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price dropped 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 19,119,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 18,789,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.69% and a negative return on equity of 118.10%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

