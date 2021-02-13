Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Update

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the January 14th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VGZ shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its position in Vista Gold by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.