VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.52.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

