Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of VST traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

