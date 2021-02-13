Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivendi stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vivendi has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

