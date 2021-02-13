Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

