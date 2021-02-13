Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.52-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. Vontier also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

