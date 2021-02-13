Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,414,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

