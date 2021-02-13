VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,899,935.16 in Stock

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc purchased 258,788 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,899,935.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,801,422.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alpine Global Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

On Thursday, January 28th, Alpine Global Management, Llc purchased 3,577 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VIH opened at $18.25 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.