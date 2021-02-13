W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.79-4.93 for the period. W. P. Carey also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.79-4.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. 1,031,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,833. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.