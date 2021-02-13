W. R. Grace & Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GRA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:GRA opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 286.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

