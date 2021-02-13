Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Trading Down 1.5%

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.51 ($19.42) and last traded at €16.61 ($19.54). 28,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.86 ($19.84).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.80 ($22.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.93.

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Company Profile (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

