Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $137.66 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $137.66 million and $12.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 69.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.00354138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.39 or 0.03585072 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056014 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.