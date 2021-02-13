Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.32 EPS.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

