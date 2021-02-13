Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

WRE stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

