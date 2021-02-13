Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $447.06

Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $447.06 and traded as high as $509.00. Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) shares last traded at $505.00, with a volume of 17,790 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.29 million and a P/E ratio of 37.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 447.88.

Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

