Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) from C$102.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) from C$84.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Waterfront Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V)

Waterfront Capital Corporation provides business advisory and capital market services to public and non-public companies. It also offers reporting and financial, and investment assistance services. The company serves as a strategic partner and provides business advisory services in the areas of venture capital markets, investor relations, initial public offerings and secondary financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public market administration, as well as media and marketing advice.

