Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

WTRE opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $689.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts expect that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watford by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 70,467 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Watford by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Watford by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

