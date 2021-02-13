Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. The Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

