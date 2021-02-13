WealthStone Inc. Acquires 8,385 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE:NWG opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.