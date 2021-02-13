WealthStone Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthStone Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

