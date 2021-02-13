WealthStone Inc. Buys 119 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 1,116.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 349,993 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,509 shares of company stock worth $5,663,770. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

