WealthStone Inc. Invests $208,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.55 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.