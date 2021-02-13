WealthStone Inc. Sells 369 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WealthStone Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.