WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Align Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $609.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.40 and a 200-day moving average of $427.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

