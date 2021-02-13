Wedbush Weighs in on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TriState Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

TSC stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. TriState Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 111,175 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 60.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 65,401 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the third quarter worth $482,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

