Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $50.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after buying an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,926,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

