Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades The Western Union (NYSE:WU) to “Equal Weight”

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WU. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

WU stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 405.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 21.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

