Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Welltower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.69.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

