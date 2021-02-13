Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) (CVE:WP) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.14

Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) (CVE:WP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million and a PE ratio of 46.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) Company Profile (CVE:WP)

Western Pacific Trust Company, a non-deposit-taking independent trust company, provides various financial services to corporations and individuals in Canada. The company offers self-administered tax-free savings accounts, self-administered registered retirement income funds, and self-administered locked-in retirement accounts; registered retirement savings plans and other self-administered accounts; and trust, accounting, administrative, corporate secretarial, and transfer and collateral agency services, as well as private health care plans for small business owners.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.