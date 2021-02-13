Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) (LON:WTE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.59

Shares of Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) (LON:WTE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and traded as low as $18.00. Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 125,794 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £26.65 million and a PE ratio of -185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.69.

About Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) (LON:WTE)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

