Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Whitbread from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitbread from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

