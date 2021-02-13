William Blair Comments on The Western Union Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Western Union in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Western Union by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Western Union by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

